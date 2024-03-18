Andrus Peat taking visit with Titans on Monday

The Titans are looking at adding a veteran offensive lineman.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Andrus Peat is visiting with Tennessee on Monday.

Peat, 30, was the No. 13 overall pick of the 2015 draft and had played all nine seasons with the Saints. He started 102 games for the franchise, including 12 starts in 2023.

The Titans have already made a significant addition to their offensive line in free agency with center Lloyd Cushenberry. Peat could be another piece to help protect young quarterback Will Levis.