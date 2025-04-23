Andy Reid and the Chiefs had a call with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson on Tuesday

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson could be an option for the Chiefs with the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was among those on a call with Henderson on Tuesday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Henderson is viewed as a likely second-round pick who could sneak into the end of the first round, so the Chiefs’ pick, No. 31, could be a landing spot for him.

Henderson was a four-year starter at Ohio State who totaled 590 carries for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns during his time with the Buckeyes.