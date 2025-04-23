 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_250423.jpg
GM Lynch: Purdy talks going in ‘good direction’

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Andy Reid and the Chiefs had a call with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson on Tuesday

  
Published April 23, 2025 09:58 AM

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson could be an option for the Chiefs with the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was among those on a call with Henderson on Tuesday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Henderson is viewed as a likely second-round pick who could sneak into the end of the first round, so the Chiefs’ pick, No. 31, could be a landing spot for him.

Henderson was a four-year starter at Ohio State who totaled 590 carries for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns during his time with the Buckeyes.