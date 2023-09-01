Andy Reid: Chris Jones situation is ongoing, I let Brett Veach do his job

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said not much is new on the Chris Jones front, as the Chiefs are just six days away from their regular-season opener and their star defensive tackle continues to hold out.

Reid said he trusts General Manager Brett Veach to handle negotiations with Jones and his agent, and that the team is continuing to attempt to resolve the situation.

“It’s an ongoing thing,” Reid said. “I let Brett do his job.”

Reid also told reporters that he has not been given any indication that Jones will be signed in time to play in the Thursday night opener against the Lions, and that if the Chiefs don’t have Jones, they’ll have to move on to the defensive linemen they do have.