NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Andy Reid: I’m happy for Tyreek Hill, proud of the receivers who stepped up without him

  
Published February 7, 2023 08:18 AM
nbc_pft_kcreidfuture_230206
February 6, 2023 02:12 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if there could be a Super Bowl win that would spark Andy Reid to pass the baton onto another head coach for the remainder of Patrick Mahomes’ career.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says his team’s decision to trade Tyreek Hill to Miami couldn’t have turned out any better for everyone.

“Nobody’s happier for Tyreek than I am,” Reid said. “He made a lot of money and he gained a lot of yards. He had a great year, Pro Bowl player, All-Pro player, but on the other hand I’m proud of our guys for the job they’ve done. We had a lot of new faces in there. With the exception of Mecole [Hardman], most of the guys were new guys, and I thought they stepped up. I was really proud of the way Pat [Mahomes] and [Travis] Kelce brought the guys into the mix, welcomed them in, worked with them and helped teach them. Pat Mahomes is a pretty good quarterback, so we didn’t lose Pat Mahomes, that was a good thing. He makes those guys look good in a lot of ways and they help make him look good, too, so it’s a good relationship.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster arrived in free agency and became the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver in Hill’s absence.

“I love JuJu, great personality, so we like that addition,” Reid said. “He also complements Kelce. He has the ability to feel in space openings, and Patrick trusts that. He’s sure handed, he’s great after the catch, he’s tough to bring down, and he’s smart. He picked all this stuff up and he did it well. He’s got the confidence of the quarterback. That takes a lot.”