Andy Reid: I’m not big on turnovers or penalties and we’ve had too many

The Chiefs are 1-1 through two games, but the team has struggled offensively.

While Kansas City defeated Jacksonville on Sunday, the club scored only 17 points. Twelve penalties — with five committed by right tackle Jawaan Taylor — and three turnovers were the main culprits in this game as opposed to drops in Week 1. And while not all penalties came on offense and one of the turnovers was on special teams, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid acknowledged the corrections that need to happen offensively in a hurry.

“Offensively, we shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers,” Reid said in his Monday video conference. “We get those straight, you’ve got a pretty good thing going. But we’ve got to take care of business there. And that’s something we can work on throughout the week.”

Reid added that when a team has 12 penalties and three turnovers, “You can’t do that and normally come out with a win. I mean, so, you figure that out, we straighten it out, we should be OK.

“But I think as you look at it, the players look at it, and I listened to them — things are there. You look at it on tape, things are there. But we’re going backwards instead of forward. And if you look at percentages, even with a 5-yard penalty, percentages of scoring on a drive with a penalty is slim to none. We’ve been able to do that probably better than anybody in the league. But you’re getting these multiples put together here and it’s too much.”

Reid also didn’t want to use the fact that it’s early in the season with some new personnel as an excuse for the struggles.

“I think I know what we have. We just can’t have the mistakes. So, I would tell you, I have a pretty good feel of what we have. But I don’t like what we’re doing. How’s that?” Reid said with a laugh.

“So, I’m not big on turnovers and I’m not big on penalties. And we’ve got too many of them right now.”

The Chiefs will try to get their issues corrected in Week 3 when they host the 0-2 Bears.