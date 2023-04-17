 Skip navigation
Andy Reid: Jawaan Taylor can “transfer over to the left side”

  
Published April 17, 2023 06:35 PM

The Chiefs committed more money to free agent offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor than their former left tackle, Orlando Brown, got from the Bengals. The team signed Taylor to a four-year, $80 million deal with $60 million guaranteed to move from right tackle to left tackle.

I liked him . I liked his tape,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. ‘“We saw him first-hand a couple times, too. Even though he was on the right side I think he can transfer over to the left side. He’s really a good athlete, and I think he’s excited about that.”

Taylor has only 154 snaps of experience at left tackle between college and the NFL. He started two games at left tackle for the University of Florida in 2017, and some of his 18 snaps at left tackle for the Jaguars were in the team’s jumbo package.

“Even though he was on the right side, I think he can transfer over to the left side,” Reid said. “He’s a really good athlete, and I think he’s excited about that. And that doesn’t mean he can’t play the right side. If you had another left tackle, he could play the right side. So he gives you flexibility. He probably could jump in at guard, and he’s smart. He probably could play center if he had to. He’s a pretty talented kid. Look forward to getting him in here. I think that was a great pickup by [General Manager] Brett [Veach].”