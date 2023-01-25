 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Andy Reid: Mecole Hardman seems to be in a good place

  
Published January 25, 2023 09:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the spreads entering the NFC and AFC Championships to unpack why the Bengals and Eagles have the upper hand.

It sounds like Patrick Mahomes’ injured ankle won’t keep him out of this week’s AFC Championship Game.

But there are a few other players who also may return from injury for Sunday’s matchup.

The Chiefs had Mecole Hardman back off of practice last week, listed with a pelvis injury. Hardman hasn’t played since Week Nine, suffering a setback late in the regular season. But now things appear headed in a positive direction for the receiver.

“He feels better than he did the last couple weeks. So, that move looked like it worked to this point,” head coach Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference. “And then, again, we’ll just see how he does every day here. He seems to be in a good place .”

Hardman caught 25 passes for 297 yards with four touchdowns in eight games. He also took four carries for 31 yards with a pair of TDs.

Additionally, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Jody Fortson could be back. Both were designated to return from injured reserve but have not been activated to the 53-man roster.

“There’s a chance [with] either one, probably more Fortson than Clyde,” Reid said. “But we’ll see how it goes.”

The injury report will have Hardman’s status listed but not Edwards-Helaire or Fortson, as they aren’t currently on the roster.