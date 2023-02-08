 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid “not really into” talking about whether Chiefs are a dynasty

  
Published February 8, 2023 05:30 AM
nbc_pft_reidlegacy_230207
February 7, 2023 01:56 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Peter King to unpack what a second Super Bowl win would mean to Andy Reid and what impact it would have on his future.

The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four seasons and a second win in that span of time inevitably leads to discussions about dynasties.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t interested in having one, however. Reid was asked about the Chiefs being called a dynasty during his Wednesday morning press conference and he said it was something for others to talk about because he’s only thinking about the game.
“I’m not really into all that,” Reid said. “I’ll let you guys deal with that. It’s important in our world as coaches and players you try to get better everyday. You’re only as good as your last game, or your next game I should say. We’re striving to focus on this thing and try not to worry about all that stuff.”

Whether a second Super Bowl win in four seasons constitutes a dynasty or not, another win would do a lot to burnish the already impressive resumes of Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and others who have been essential parts of this Chiefs run.