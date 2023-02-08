Andy Reid “not really into” talking about whether Chiefs are a dynasty

The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four seasons and a second win in that span of time inevitably leads to discussions about dynasties.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t interested in having one, however. Reid was asked about the Chiefs being called a dynasty during his Wednesday morning press conference and he said it was something for others to talk about because he’s only thinking about the game.

“I’m not really into all that,” Reid said. “I’ll let you guys deal with that. It’s important in our world as coaches and players you try to get better everyday. You’re only as good as your last game, or your next game I should say. We’re striving to focus on this thing and try not to worry about all that stuff.”

Whether a second Super Bowl win in four seasons constitutes a dynasty or not, another win would do a lot to burnish the already impressive resumes of Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and others who have been essential parts of this Chiefs run.