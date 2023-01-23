 Skip navigation
Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is doing OK, his mindset is he’ll play

  
Published January 23, 2023 08:22 AM
nbc_pft_jaxkc_230123
January 23, 2023 09:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how Patrick Mahomes’ love of the game was on display as the QB played through an ankle injury against the Jaguars and assess how he’ll look in the AFC Championship.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ right ankle is going to be a the most closely watched body part in the NFL this week.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed on Monday that Mahomes has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after getting hurt on a hit by Jaguars defensive end Arden Key in Saturday’s win. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter and missed most of the second quarter before returning to the game in the second half.

Reid said on Monday that Mahomes is “doing OK” and that the quarterback’s mindset is that he is going to play against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

“He’s done amazing things with limited time ,” Reid said of Mahomes, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Mahomes’ return against the Jaguars and his displeasure with being taken out at all were pretty good indications of his mindset and it seems like there’s a good chance he’ll play unless things take a bad turn, but the question of how effective he will be will remain in place until the teams are on the field next Sunday.