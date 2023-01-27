 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is moving around good, will play Sunday

  
Published January 27, 2023 09:23 AM
There hasn’t been any real question all week that quarterback Patrick Mahomes would start for the Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

But head coach Andy Reid confirmed that would be the case when asked directly in his Friday press conference and said, “Yes.”

Mahomes is dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered in the divisional-round victory over the Jaguars. But Mahomes has still been a full participant in the week’s practices.

“He looks good. He’s moving around good,” Reid said in his Friday press conference. “He’ll go out and play .”

Mahomes, the likely AP Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season, finished last week’s game 22-of-30 passing for 195 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Chad Henne subbed in for 13 plays and was 5-of-7 passing for 23 yards with a TD.

Reid also noted that there’s still a chance tight end Jody Fortson may be added to the 53-man roster off of injured reserve to play on Sunday. And receiver Mecole Hardman got in another day of practice as he tries to return from a pelvis injury.

“He’s worked his tail off. I think he’s feeling better than what he was, definitely, last week,” Reid said. ‘So, we’ll see how he does.”

Additionally, Reid said receiver Justin Watson did not practice on Friday with an illness.

Kansas City’s final injury report of the week with game statuses will be released later on Friday.