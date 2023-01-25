 Skip navigation
Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes will probably do everything in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published January 25, 2023 08:02 AM
Patrick Mahomes has made it clear to Andy Reid that he intends to play in the AFC Championship, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine how it’ll impact the QB’s play.

There’s some good news on the injury front when it comes to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Head coach Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference that Mahomes participated in Kansas City’s morning walk-through and is set to practice in the afternoon.

His exact practice status — full or limited — is to be determined. But Reid noted Mahomes could be full when the injury report comes out later in the day.

“We’ll see,” Reid said. “I think he’ll do probably everything , but we’ll see.”

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half of Saturday’s divisional-round victory over the Jaguars. While he missed some time in the second quarter, he played the entire second half. Reid and Mahomes have maintained since Saturday that Mahomes will play in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals this week.

Reid said he’d like to see how Mahomes functions in Wednesday’s practice, though the quarterback did well in the walk-through.

“He’s had injuries before, so he can bank on that past experience that he’s had. But he’ll do fine,” Reid said. “It’s just a matter of making sure that he’s safe — as safe as you can be out there on a football field.”