Andy Reid: Retirement was not a consideration

Chiefs coach Andy Reid made it sound like he was considering retirement during an interview with Jay Glazer of Fox before Sunday’s game. He wasn’t.

Reid’s answer to Glazer -- “I’m not getting any younger. I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision I have to make after this game.” -- trended on Twitter before Super Bowl LVII.

That’s not what Reid intended, he said Tuesday.

Retirement never entered his mind.

“I was asked that about 50 times down there,” Reid said in his end-of-season news conference, via Charles Goldman of USA TODAY. “I think by the time I got to Jay Glazer, I said, ‘Hey, listen I’ve been asked this about 100 times. That’s not the direction I am going.’ It wasn’t a yes or no answer, I guess, so it came across maybe that way. That was not what I was thinking.”

Retirement makes no sense given that Reid is only 64 and has Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. He could win more Super Bowls than the two he has won the past four seasons.

General Manager Brett Veach called the retirement talk “total speculation” during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

So, Reid is returning for 2023 and likely for several more years.