 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: Retirement was not a consideration

  
Published February 14, 2023 11:07 AM
nbc_pft_andyreidfuture_230214
February 14, 2023 08:34 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Andy Reid has found his stride working with Patrick Mahomes and discuss what his future could look like.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid made it sound like he was considering retirement during an interview with Jay Glazer of Fox before Sunday’s game. He wasn’t.

Reid’s answer to Glazer -- “I’m not getting any younger. I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision I have to make after this game.” -- trended on Twitter before Super Bowl LVII.

That’s not what Reid intended, he said Tuesday.

Retirement never entered his mind.

“I was asked that about 50 times down there,” Reid said in his end-of-season news conference, via Charles Goldman of USA TODAY. “I think by the time I got to Jay Glazer, I said, ‘Hey, listen I’ve been asked this about 100 times. That’s not the direction I am going.’ It wasn’t a yes or no answer, I guess, so it came across maybe that way. That was not what I was thinking.”

Retirement makes no sense given that Reid is only 64 and has Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. He could win more Super Bowls than the two he has won the past four seasons.

General Manager Brett Veach called the retirement talk “total speculation” during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

So, Reid is returning for 2023 and likely for several more years.