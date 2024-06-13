Andy Reid wants Patrick Mahomes throwing it deep this year

The Chiefs brought a pair of fast wide receivers to the roster this offseason and they want to make sure they make the most of them.

That was the word from quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the team wrapped up their offseason program on Thursday. The team signed Hollywood Brown and drafted Xavier Worthy with a first-round pick, so it’s not a big surprise that Mahomes said that a staple of the team’s practices this spring has been head coach Andy Reid prodding him to throw the ball deep.

“If I don’t, he throws little jabs at me like, ‘Oh, you want to throw the checkdown here?’'' Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “I’m like, ‘I got you, Coach; we’re going to push it.’ It has been fun.’'

Mahomes posted the yards per attempt and yards per catch of his starting career as the Chiefs worked to find consistent receivers beyond tight end Travis Kelce. It’s a safe bet that this season will see bigger numbers if all goes according to plan.