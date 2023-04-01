Another chapter from Father of Mine is up

It’s a little slow today, so here’s something else for you to read during your lunch hour. Or while you should be working.

We’ve posted the second chapter of Father of Mine.

Chapter One landed last week. It’s part of my effort to get folks to commit the nothing-is-that-cheap-anymore sum of $4.99 for the ebook, which comes out on April 25.

Father of Mine is a mob novel set in 1973, in the town where I grew up. It was inspired by the activities of the crew that ran the town during the 1970s. I know about that crew because my dad was a bookie who was connected to it.

Beyond that as a starting point, everything is made up. Which hopefully will be good enough to avoid having someone fit me with a set of $4.99 cement shoes.

Check it out, if you’d like. Order it , if so inclined. If you like what you see here on a regular basis, there’s a good chance you’ll like it enough to get your money’s worth. If you hate what you see here on a regular basis, there’s an even better chance you’ll hate it enough to get your money’s worth.

Again, it’s only $4.99 . And the first two chapters are free .