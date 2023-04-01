 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Another chapter from Father of Mine is up

  
Published April 1, 2023 03:15 PM
Father of Mine

It’s a little slow today, so here’s something else for you to read during your lunch hour. Or while you should be working.

We’ve posted the second chapter of Father of Mine.

Chapter One landed last week. It’s part of my effort to get folks to commit the nothing-is-that-cheap-anymore sum of $4.99 for the ebook, which comes out on April 25.

Father of Mine is a mob novel set in 1973, in the town where I grew up. It was inspired by the activities of the crew that ran the town during the 1970s. I know about that crew because my dad was a bookie who was connected to it.

Beyond that as a starting point, everything is made up. Which hopefully will be good enough to avoid having someone fit me with a set of $4.99 cement shoes.

Check it out, if you’d like. Order it , if so inclined. If you like what you see here on a regular basis, there’s a good chance you’ll like it enough to get your money’s worth. If you hate what you see here on a regular basis, there’s an even better chance you’ll hate it enough to get your money’s worth.

Again, it’s only $4.99 . And the first two chapters are free .