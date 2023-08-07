 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp
Ron Rivera: Jacoby Brissett needed a few snaps with first-team offense
Trevor Lawrence
Doug Pederson plans to play Trevor Lawrence in Saturday’s preseason opener
NFL: AUG 03 Hall of Fame Game - Jets vs Browns
Hall of Fame Game drew 6.3 million viewers

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_bryceyoung_230807.jpg
Why Young is in tougher spot than other rookie QBs
nbc_pft_grid_230807.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring NYG, MIN, DAL, MIA
nbc_pft_draft_230807.jpg
PFT Draft: Which players, teams deserve patience?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Anthony Barr to work out for Saints

  
Published August 7, 2023 10:51 AM

Running back Kareem Hunt isn’t the only player set to visit the Saints on Monday.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that veteran linebacker Anthony Barr is also set to work out for the team.

Barr played 14 regular season games for the Cowboys last season after spending his first eight years in the NFL with the Vikings. He started 10 of those games and both of their postseason contests.

Barr had 58 tackles and a sack in the regular season and nine tackles in the playoffs. He had 495 tackles, 17.5 sacks, five interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries in 98 games with the Vikings.