 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Richardson favored to be a Top 5 pick

  
Published April 24, 2023 02:48 AM
nbc_pft_biggeststorydraftv2_230421
April 21, 2023 10:07 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King name the storylines everyone will be talking about after the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, from where C.J. Stroud and Jalen Carter land to an Aaron Rodgers trade and more.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson appears likely to be a Top 5 pick on Thursday night. But no one seems to know where he’s going.

At multiple sports books, Richardson is favored to go in the Top 5, and yet none of those sports books have Richardson with strong odds to go to any individual team.

He’s not going to the Panthers at No. 1. By all indications they’re locked in on Bryce Young.

At No. 2, no one expects the Texans to take Richardson. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis or Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson appear to be the Texans’ top options.

At No. 3, things get interesting, as the Cardinals will look to trade down to a team that wants a quarterback. But the odds suggest that the quarterback going at No. 3 would be C.J. Stroud, not Richardson.

The Colts at No. 4 could be the landing spot for Richardson, but probably only if Young, Levis and Stroud are the top three picks.

The Seahawks at No. 5 may be the most intriguing landing spot for Richardson. They re-signed quarterback Geno Smith to a new contract this offseason, but it’s a contract they can get out of after one year, having paid Smith only $28 million. Drafting Richardson on Thursday, letting him learn on the sideline while Smith plays in 2023, and then turning to Richardson as the starter in 2024, could be the right move for the Seahawks.

It would be a surprise if a quarterback as talented as Richardson doesn’t go in the Top 5, but the NFL draft is full of surprises.