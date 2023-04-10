 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson finishing Panthers visit, Colts up next

  
Published April 10, 2023 08:04 AM
Anthony Richardson’s been making the rounds of teams drafting early in the first round recently and he’ll keep checking names off the list this week.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that the former Florida quarterback is wrapping up a visit with the Panthers on Monday. He will then move on to a visit with the Colts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Ravens, Falcons, Titans, and Raiders are the other teams that have been reported to be on Richardson’s schedule as he tries to find his first NFL home.

All those teams and any others considering Richardson will be weighing the potential offered by his arm and athletic ability with the inconsistent play he produced during his short time running the Gators offense. It’s likely the former will lead to Richardson being a high pick later this month, but just how high is something that his current tour of teams will help sort out.