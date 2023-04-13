Anthony Richardson: I hear the critics, watch how hard I work

At this point in the pre-draft process, all of the top prospects have had their games picked apart by scouts and analysts.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson has been one of the most scrutinized prospects. His size, arm strength, and athletic ability have many admirers, but other aspects of his performance at Florida have created some doubts about whether he will thrive at the professional level.

In a piece he wrote for The Players Tribune, Richardson acknowledged those doubts while sending a message about how much effort he will put into improving the areas of his game that need it.

“And, yeah, I may not pay attention to all the noise, but I do hear the critics ,” Richardson wrote. “I know the things people are picking apart. People talk about whether I can be accurate. They say I don’t have touch. They say I can’t throw short. They say a lot of things. All I gotta say is: Watch how hard I work. In my mind, I can do anything with the football in my hand — but I know that no one will ever work harder than me to improve. Whether that’s my footwork, accuracy, mechanics, learning defenses, you name it. You can always grow, and that’s what I’m focused on. I’m going to come in and be tireless. I’m going to put it all on the line. My family sacrificed too much for me to not give everything to this game.”

Richardson has made the rounds of the quarterback-needy teams in this year’s draft and it’s likely that one of them will be calling his name early on April 27. Where things go from there will be a major storyline for his new team in the years to come.