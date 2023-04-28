 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Anthony Richardson: I’m going to try to be ready as fast as I can

  
Published April 28, 2023 05:53 AM
April 28, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why the Colts are a perfect landing spot for Anthony Richardson and how his ability to get reps immediately will be critical to his development.

One of the doubts about quarterback Anthony Richardson heading into the draft was whether he’s ready to start in the NFL after limited experience as a starter at Florida, but those questions didn’t stop the Colts from taking him with the fourth overall pick.

The Colts have Gardner Minshew on the roster and General Manager Chris Ballard said after Richardson’s selection that they do not “expect him to be Superman from Day One” as a professional. Richardson may not be fitting himself for a cape and tights, but he said that he plans to do everything he can to be ready to step into the lineup as soon as possible.

“I’m going to try to be ready as fast as I can . [I’ll] try to be ready before preseason, try to be ready before the first game,” Richardson said, via the team’s website. “You know, they picked me this high for a reason, so I’m gonna put the work in and make sure I’m ready for the franchise.”

In addition to calling himself a hard worker and willing to learn, Richardson said that he “can do things other QBs can’t do” and that athletic ability is why he was able to go so high despite the doubts caused by his inexperience. If that ability translates to success in training camp and the preseason, it won’t be easy for the team to resist letting him learn on the job.