Anthony Richardson met with Panthers, Raiders on Wednesday

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Richardson met with Panthers, Raiders on Wednesday

  
Published March 30, 2023 05:32 AM
nbc_pk_draftcountdown_230329
March 29, 2023 03:42 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons break down what they learned from NFL owners meetings about the 2023 QB class and why only starting one year at Florida could cause Anthony Richardson to slide.

With the annual league meeting over from earlier this week, teams are back on the road for the Pro Day circuit.

Florida will have its showcase on Thursday, giving teams a chance to see players like quarterback Anthony Richardson in person for further evaluation before the draft next month.

To that end, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports that Richardson met with the Panthers and had dinner with the Raiders on Wednesday.

Owners of the No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers have been meeting with all of the top quarterbacks in this year’s incoming class. The Raiders have been doing much of the same, though they have the No. 7 overall pick.

With Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud regarded as the likely top-two selections of this year’s draft, Richardson appears more likely to be available for Las Vegas than other QBs.