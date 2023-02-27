Anthony Richardson plans to throw at Combine

At least one of the top quarterbacks will show off his arm talent this week in Indianapolis.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Anthony Richardson plans to throw at the annual scouting combine. Fowler notes that Richardson’s mindset is that he’s coming to compete and therefore is likely to do most, if not all, of the QB drills.

Richardson is regarded as a prospect with a high ceiling, but there are some questions about consistency. He completed 53.8 percent of his passes in 2022 for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 654 yards with nine touchdowns.

Quarterback Bryce Young out of Alabama is also not planning to throw during drills this week, but Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud will.

The quarterbacks will throw on Saturday this year in Indianapolis.