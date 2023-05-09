 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson reminds Jonathan Taylor of Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson

  
Published May 9, 2023 12:46 PM

For three years, the Colts tried the veteran free agent route in attempting to replace Andrew Luck. Philip Rivers led the team to the playoffs before retiring, with Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan following with wasted years.

Finally, the Colts have invested a high draft pick in a quarterback they hope is the team’s franchise quarterback.

Former Florida star Anthony Richardson has his new teammates excited about the future.

“He reminds me of Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson,” Taylor said, via Justin Melo of SI.com. “Looking at the size component, you’d throw Cam Newton in there as well. He’s a physical threat .

“As long as he comes in willing to absorb the information, it’s going to get real scary out there on the field for opposing defenses.”

The Colts ranked 30th in points scored last season in starting three quarterbacks. They have started eight quarterbacks the past five seasons.

They were without Taylor for six games last season with a right ankle injury that required offseason surgery. He rushed for a career-low 861 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.

With a rookie quarterback under center, the Colts surely will lean on Taylor this season.

“I’m letting Richardson know that I’m here, and I have his back no matter what the case may be,” Taylor said. “Whether that means running, in pass protection, or if he needs somebody as an outlet in the passing game. It could just mean me being efficient in the run game for him.

“We’re all here to help out whoever starts at quarterback for us. That’s how we’re designing this offense. Specifically with Richardson as a rookie, we need to make sure this is a comfortable environment for him.”