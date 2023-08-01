 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson returns to practice

  
Published August 1, 2023 10:59 AM

When the Colts announced on Monday that Anthony Richardson would miss the day’s practice after undergoing nasal surgery, the club noted that Richardson was expected to return to the field on Tuesday.

Now it’s clear that plan has come to reality.

According to multiple reporters on the Colts beat, Richardson is participating in Tuesday’s session.

The No. 4 overall pick is also working with the first-team offense as the club tries to ready him to play.

With Richardson out on Monday, quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger took all the reps, as Indianapolis has just three QBs on its roster.