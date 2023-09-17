Anthony Richardson runs for 18-yard touchdown, early 7-0 lead

Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud are facing off for the first of what the teams hope will be many matchups.

Richardson struck first, running for an 18-yard touchdown on the first drive Sunday.

He had two carries for 20 yards and threw for 50 yards, completing 5 of 6 passes, on the 10-play, 75-yard drive.

The Colts converted both third downs they faced.

Richardson had 10 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown in the opener and threw for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception.