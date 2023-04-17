 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson set to visit Titans, Falcons, Ravens this week

  
Published April 17, 2023 05:24 AM
April 14, 2023 08:56 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate how an abundance of first- or second-year head coaches and G.M.s, coupled with uncertainty about QBs, will make for an unusually unpredictable draft this year.

Draft prospects can visit teams through Wednesday of this week and quarterback Anthony Richardson is going to be making the most of the final days of the pre-draft meeting window. Getty Images...

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Richardson has three more visits lined up this week. He will be in Tennessee on Monday to meet with the Titans and then will move on for meetings with the Falcons and Ravens before the process comes to a close.

The three meetings end a busy stretch for Richardson. He’s also met with the Panthers, Texans, Colts, and Raiders as teams gauge whether they will pull the trigger on a player whose profile includes limited and inconsistent time as a starter at Florida along with impressive size and physical ability.

The belief is that balance will result in Richardson being selected early in the first round and we’ll find out just how early on April 27.