 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Richardson will visit with Raiders on Friday, six teams total

  
Published April 3, 2023 08:58 AM
nbc_pft_richardson_230403
April 3, 2023 08:44 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Anthony Richardson’s Pro Day and examine why a coach who can harness his potential will hit big with this 2023 NFL Draft prospect.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson is getting ready to hit the pre-draft circuit.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Richardson will start a series of team visits with the Raiders on Friday. Richardson has a total of six teams to meet with for top 30 visits, including the Panthers who select No. 1 overall.

While the Raiders signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal last month, that has not stopped the club from checking out the options at QB in the draft. Las Vegas was active on the Pro Day circuit in meeting with the young QBs. And the Raiders are also set to meet with Kentucky’s Will Levis on Monday .

In Richardson’s one full season as Florida’s starter, he completed 54 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Richardson also rushed for 654 yards with nine TDs.