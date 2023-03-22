 Skip navigation
Anthony Walker returning to Browns on one-year deal

  
Published March 22, 2023 09:47 AM
March 22, 2023 09:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which teams have the strongest backfields in the NFL, from the Niners to the Jets and more.

The Browns are bringing back one of their key defensive players.

Cleveland is re-signing Anthony Walker to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Walker has spent the past two years with the Browns, though he suffered a torn quad early on in 2022 and missed the rest of the season.

In 2021, Walker played 13 games with 12 starts for Cleveland, recording 113 tackles with two passes defensed and a sack.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Walker played his first four seasons for the Colts.

Before electing to return to Cleveland, Walker took a free-agent visit with the Commanders earlier this week .