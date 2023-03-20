 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Walker to visit Commanders on Monday

  
Published March 20, 2023 04:38 AM
nbc_pft_snydercommanders_230317
March 17, 2023 09:16 AM
With a potential sale of the Commanders “imminent” and Dan and Tanya Snyder no longer in the facility, Mike Florio and Peter King examine when news of the next chapter in Washington could drop.

Washington is taking a look at a free-agent linebacker.

Anthony Walker is visiting with the Commanders on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Walker spent the last two seasons with the Browns after playing out his rookie contract with the Colts. But Walker missed nearly all of the 2022 season after suffering a torn quad during Cleveland’s Week Three victory over the Steelers.

In 2021, Walker appeared in 13 games with 12 starts for the Browns, recording 113 total tackles with two passes defensed and a sack.

A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Walker has played 73 games with 63 starts for Indianapolis and Cleveland. He has 4.5 career sacks, 25 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, 15 passes defensed, and three interceptions.