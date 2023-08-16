Antonio Gates to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame December 10

The Chargers announced on Wednesday that Antonio Gates will be inducted into their Hall of Fame during the 2023 season.

Gates played basketball at Kent State before switching to tight end and signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2003. He spent the next 16 seasons with the team and finished his career with 955 catches for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns.

“As I’ve said many times now, Antonio is not only one of the greatest Chargers to ever play the game, he’s one of the greatest players in NFL history,” Chargers owner Alex Spanos said in a statement. “That couldn’t be any truer today than it was at the time of his retirement. As the years have passed, and as the game has continued to evolve, it’s impossible not to notice the impact Antonio has had on the modern NFL and the way team’s utilize tight ends. Just as Kellen Winslow forever changed the position decades earlier, Antonio redefined what it meant to be a tight end in the 21st century. His contributions to our organization, on the field and off, are those of a Hall of Famer. This was, to me, always a mere formality. After we celebrate him at SoFi Stadium this December, I look forward to doing it once again in Canton.”

Gates ranks 17th in NFL history in receptions and seventh in touchdown catches. He will be inducted at halftime of the team’s December 10 home game against the Broncos and is eligible for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year.