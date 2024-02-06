Antonio Pierce on Luke Getsy: He whupped our ass when we played them

When the Raiders lost to the Bears on Oct. 22, Antonio Pierce had not yet been named the team’s interim head coach.

But the way Chicago performed offensively left an impression on Pierce, which is part of why Luke Getsy is Las Vegas’ new offensive coordinator.

With Getsy calling the plays for the Bears, Chicago posted 323 total yards, with Tyson Bagent completing 21-of-29 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown. He also rushed for 24 yards. D’Onta Foreman also rushed for 89 yards with two touchdowns.

Neither Bagent nor Foreman was one of Chicago’s regular starters.

“He whupped our ass when we played them [the Bears],” Pierce said on Tuesday, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “Who was their QB? I don’t know. Who was their RB? I don’t know. But they still beat us pretty good.”

Getsy was fired in January after two seasons as Chicago’s OC. The club finished No. 23 in points and No. 28 in yards in 2022 and No. 18 in points and No. 20 in yards in 2023.

The Raiders appeared to have a deal in place with Kliff Kingsbury before he elected to back out of it and join the Commanders. But Pierce declined to discuss what happened with the former Cardinals head coach.

“I don’t talk about guys that’s not Raiders,” Pierce said, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

