Are Raiders in play for Aaron Rodgers, or not?

  
Published March 5, 2023 09:49 AM
nbc_pft_mcdanielsintv_230228
February 28, 2023 11:18 AM
Josh McDaniels joins PFT Live at the 2023 Scouting Combine to talk about his first year at the helm of the Raiders, the decision to move on from Derek Carr and locking up Josh Jacobs long-term.

The future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to be a beautiful mystery. Then again, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some would regard the whole thing as a hot mess.

Adding a little heat to the happenings is the question of whether the Raiders are a realistic destination for Rodgers. Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com has said it’s not likely to happen . The betting markets say otherwise , making the Raiders the prohibitive favorites to get him. Most recently, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com put the Raiders in play for Rodgers.

The broader question is whether Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and Rodgers will click. McDaniels may want to coach Rodgers a lot harder than Rodgers is used to being coached. McDaniels, after years coaching Tom Brady, may not know of any other way to effectively coach a quarterback.

We asked McDaniels at the Scouting Combine whether coaching Brady for so long has ruined other quarterbacks for McDaniels. But Rodgers could be the closest thing to Brady that McDaniels would ever see.

Maybe McDaniels would be willing to tiptoe around a delicate genius. Maybe McDaniels knows that having a delicate genius is better than having no genius at all.

However it plays out, Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Justin Herbert being in the same division remains a possibility.