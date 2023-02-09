 Skip navigation
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women's Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Arthur Blank: I love our young quarterback

  
Published February 9, 2023 04:21 AM
nbc_pft_falconsgmqbs_230202
February 2, 2023 09:01 AM
Falcons G.M. Terry Fontenot intends to add players to the QB room, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to assess if that’ll be through the draft or going after someone like Lamar Jackson.

Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot said recently that the team is going to look for additions to the quarterback room this offseason and they have a lot of cap room and the eighth overall pick to use as part of that effort.

They also have 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder coming back after closing out his rookie season with four starts and one influential member of the organization is excited about that. Falcons owner Arthur Blank called Ridder a “natural leader” who impressed him with his play in the final weeks of the season.

“I love our young quarterback ,” Blank said. “I know he only played four games but the trend line during those four games was all good. He didn’t throw the ball to the other team which is a huge factor in winning games. He’s not color blind, so I feel good about where we are and I think our fans should feel that way, honestly.”

Ridder was 73-of-115 for 708 yards and two touchdowns in his four starts. As Blank noted, he avoided interceptions but he did lose a pair of fumbles.

The Falcons also have Marcus Mariota under contract, but last year’s benching makes it hard to imagine the Falcons would choose him over Ridder. An outside acquisition would be a different story, even if the guy who signs the checks likes what he’s seen so far.