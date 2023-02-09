Arthur Blank: I love our young quarterback

Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot said recently that the team is going to look for additions to the quarterback room this offseason and they have a lot of cap room and the eighth overall pick to use as part of that effort.

They also have 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder coming back after closing out his rookie season with four starts and one influential member of the organization is excited about that. Falcons owner Arthur Blank called Ridder a “natural leader” who impressed him with his play in the final weeks of the season.

“I love our young quarterback ,” Blank said. “I know he only played four games but the trend line during those four games was all good. He didn’t throw the ball to the other team which is a huge factor in winning games. He’s not color blind, so I feel good about where we are and I think our fans should feel that way, honestly.”

Ridder was 73-of-115 for 708 yards and two touchdowns in his four starts. As Blank noted, he avoided interceptions but he did lose a pair of fumbles.

The Falcons also have Marcus Mariota under contract, but last year’s benching makes it hard to imagine the Falcons would choose him over Ridder. An outside acquisition would be a different story, even if the guy who signs the checks likes what he’s seen so far.