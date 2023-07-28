Arthur Smith: Eddie Goldman may retire again

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman elected to come out of retirement in March to play for the Falcons.

But he may be hanging up his cleats again before the end of the month.

Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith told reporters after Friday’s practice that Goldman is dealing with a personal matter and may not return to the team. But, Smith noted, there’s also the possibility Goldman will come back.

“He looked phenomenal when he showed up the other day, but you never know what somebody is going through,” Smith said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “We’ll have a final answer by tomorrow.”

Goldman signed a free-agent deal with the Falcons a year ago but retired a few days later.

Goldman, 29, opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but came back to appear in 14 games with 10 starts in 2021 with the Bears. That year, he recorded 22 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.

In 81 games with 73 starts, Goldman has recorded 175 career tackles with 18 TFLs, 21 QB hits, and 13.0 sacks.