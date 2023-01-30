 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Arthur Smith: Ryan Nielsen was a right fit for us at defensive coordinator

  
Published January 30, 2023 12:45 PM
The Falcons hired Ryan Nielsen to be their next defensive coordinator late last week, replacing the now-retired Dean Pees.

Nielsen had been with the Saints since 2017, first as the team’s defensive line coach, then as assistant head coach/defensive line coach, and finally as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach in 2022.

At practice for the Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas on Monday, Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith described Nielsen as “a big-picture guy,” adding that he likes the plan for Nielsen to build the system and the staff.

“Ryan is a guy I have a tremendous amount of respect for,” Smith said, via Ashton Edmunds of the team’s website. “I’ve gotten to know him over the last couple of years, [and] we have a lot of familiarity.

“I’ve got a lot of respect and I love the plan he has and the way we want to implement things, continue to develop our own guys and what we’re going to do this offseason, so it was a really right fit for us and he’s a heck of a coach .”

In two seasons under Smith, the Falcons have finished No. 26 and No. 27 in yards allowed and No. 29 and No. 23 in points allowed.