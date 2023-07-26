Arthur Smith: We all have something to prove, including Desmond Ridder

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder started the last four games of the season last year, largely in preparation for him to take on the role of QB1 in 2023.

Ridder has been the unquestioned starter throughout the offseason program and now begins training camp at the top of the depth chart.

But even as the Falcons have surrounded Ridder with strong talent with players like Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson, there are still some questions about the young quarterback entering the season.

“We all have something to prove, and that includes Desmond,” head coach Arthur Smith said, via Scott Bair of the team’s website. “He has four starts under his belt. It’ll be a different team that we line up with this year. Fundamentally, there are things we’ve asked him to do. [Offensive coordinator and QBs coach] Dave Ragone has challenged him. He’s very confident but he has to go out there and prove it.

“With all the quarterbacks, we’re looking for them to take another step.”

The Falcons went 2-2 in Ridder’s four starts, with the QB completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards with two touchdowns and no picks.

If Ridder pans out, the Falcons might make some noise in the NFC this year.