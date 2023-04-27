 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
As expected, Aaron Rodgers is working out with Jets Thursday

  
Published April 27, 2023 06:54 AM
nbc_pft_rodgersbeyond23_230427
April 27, 2023 08:26 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Aaron Rodgers’ remarks about making “a commitment” with the Jets and his expectation to be with the team for the duration of the offseason.

During his first press conference as a member of the Jets on Wednesday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked if he plans to practice with the team in the offseason and he said he would be at the facility with the rest of the team on Thursday.

Rodgers made good on that answer. The Jets posted video of Rodgers throwing a pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard to their Twitter account on Thursday.

Lazard is not one of Rodgers’ new teammates as the two players spent the last five seasons together in Green Bay, but they didn’t do a lot of offseason work together in recent years as Rogers opted not to take part in the voluntary portions of Green Bay’s program. That made his plans for this offseason with the Jets a point of great interest around his new team, but Rodgers said he wanted to be around to get to know members of the team and “put together some fun events” as part of the bonding.

Thursday’s workout started that process and the Jets will be hoping that his presence sets them on the path to great success over the rest of 2023.