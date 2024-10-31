As to Colts benching Anthony Richardson, what are the “best interests of the team”?

Every decision made by an NFL head coach is defended by citing “the best interests of the team.” As it relates to the benching of Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, what really are the best interests of the team?

It depends on the lens through which those interests are viewed. Right now, it’s better for the team to have Joe Flacco play quarterback, in order to get to the playoffs. Over the long haul, is it truly better for the team to not let Richardson continue to learn through repetition?

The reality is that it’s not in the best interests of coach Shane Steichen and his staff to do that, because they might reasonably fear they won’t be there by the time Richardson begins to figure it out. Ditto for G.M. Chris Ballard, who could be out of chances to stabilize the quarterback position if the revolving door of signal-callers doesn’t result in a playoff berth this year.

That’s why “best interests of the team” ultimately doesn’t mean anything. It’s just what gets said to justify whatever has been done.

And while the move could help the Colts make it to the playoffs now, it won’t help them later, not if Richardson will only become the best and most consistent version of himself that he’ll ever be by playing through the rough spots.

That said, there’s a chance that the Colts believe Richardson can’t learn whatever he needs to learn without being humbled. His comments after Sunday’s loss to the Texans regarding his passing abilities seem to lack self-awareness. He needs to realize that one great throw doesn’t make up for a bunch of not-great ones.

We don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes. Maybe the Colts concluded that Richardson needed a wake-up call. Maybe the Colts hope that Richardson, if sufficiently humbled, will become committed to doing everything in his power to become the best quarterback he can be.

The decision to tap out on Sunday because he was tired becomes proof that, at some level, Richardson doesn’t “get it.” Before they can get him to become what he was drafted to be, they need to get him to a spot where he does indeed “get it.” Then, ideally, everything will flow from there.