Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

A’Shawn Robinson agrees to one-year deal with Giants

  
Published April 24, 2023 10:54 AM
nbc_pft_giantsdraftneeds_230418
April 18, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the Giants need to scoop up a CB and add a WR to help Daniel Jones in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants have beefed up their defensive front just before the draft.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the club has agreed to sign defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.

Robinson spent the last three seasons with the Rams, winning Super Bowl LVI with the club. In 2022, he recorded 42 total tackles with two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in 10 games. He was on the field for 359 defensive snaps.

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Robinson played his first four seasons with the Lions. The 28-year-old defensive lineman has recorded 7.0 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits in his 93 career games.