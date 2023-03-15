Ashton Dulin will remain with the Colts

The Colts are holding onto one of their wide receivers.

According to multiple reports, Ashton Dulin has agreed to a new deal with the team. No terms have been reported.

Dulin joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has appeared in 55 games for the team over the last four seasons. Most of his playing time has come on special teams, but he has also seen a fair amount of time on offense over the last two seasons.

Dulin played in 12 games last season and caught 15 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown. He has 33 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns over the course of his career.