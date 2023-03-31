 Skip navigation
Asked by President Biden whether he’ll play again, Damar Hamlin says: “I think so”

  
Published March 31, 2023 06:37 PM
nbc_pft_kraftbelichick_230331
March 31, 2023 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why Bill Belichick is an acquired taste and how Robert Kraft’s recent remarks indicate he’s on the hot seat while trying to chase Don Shula’s record.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has a long way to go until he or anyone else knows whether he’ll play again. For now, though, he’s optimistic.

In a video posted by President Biden of his recent meeting with Hamlin in the Oval Office, the President asks Hamlin whether he’ll play again. Says Damar: “I think so. . . . God willing .”

Hamlin already has overcome much, and it hasn’t even been three months since he suffered cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati. The Bills are supporting him in his effort to return to action, and he seems to be determined to play.

What he’s hoping to do hasn’t been done, because what happened to him had never before occurred. Even if he can’t play, his experience has helped raise awareness to the possibility of athletes suffering cardiac arrest on the field, the court, wherever.

It will save lives, just as his life was saved.