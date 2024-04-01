Attorneys: Cameron Sutton, mother of his children wish to resolve matter as a family

Former Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton turned himself in to authorities on Sunday night and was formally charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery today.

His attorneys, Todd Foster and Jason Setchen, now have released a statement.

“On March 31, 2024, Mr. Cameron Sutton voluntarily turned himself into the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. On April 1, 2024, he was released on his own recognizance. After completing an investigation into this matter, the Office of the State Attorney has elected to file a single misdemeanor. Both Mr. Sutton and the mother of his children request privacy in this matter, as they view this as a family matter and wish to resolve it as a family,” the attorneys wrote.

The Lions released Sutton last week, a day after police in Florida announced he was being sought in a domestic violence case, and voided his $10.5 million guaranteed salary for 2024.

Sutton had evaded police since they showed up at a house in a Tampa suburb on March 7 and found a female victim with injuries consistent with an assault.

Sutton had been at the team’s facility in Allen Park, Michigan, when news of the warrant was shared by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

He started all 20 games for the Lions last season, including the postseason.