Aubrey Pleasant, Chris Shula to interview for Rams defensive coordinator

The Rams met with Ron Rivera about their defensive coordinator opening over the weekend and they are set to interview a pair of in-house candidates as well.

Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports that defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant and inside linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator Chris Shula are both expected to interview for the job. The position is open because Raheem Morris is now the head coach of the Falcons.

Pleasant was the Rams’ cornerbacks coach from 2017-2020 and then worked with the Lions until being fired in October 2022. He was briefly a consultant for the Packers before returning to Sean McVay’s staff in 2023.

Shula has been with the Rams since 2017 and took on the pass rush coordinator title this season.