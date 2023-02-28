 Skip navigation
Austin Blythe announces his retirement

  
Published February 28, 2023 11:32 AM
February 28, 2023 12:59 PM
Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore how Geno Smith was able to exceed expectations last season, address the reports about Russell Wilson and more.

The Seahawks went from possibly in the market for a new center to definitely in the market for a new center on Tuesday.

Austin Blythe announced his retirement in a post to his Instagram account. Blythe started every game for the Seahawks in both the regular season and playoffs last season.

Blythe was set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, so there are no cap or signing bonus implications tied to his decision to walk away from the game.

Blythe entered the league as a 2016 seventh-round pick of the Colts and moved on to the Rams the next year. He played 69 games and made 53 starts for the Rams, including Super Bowl LIII, and then played four games for the Chiefs during the 2021 season.