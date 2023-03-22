Austin Bryant visiting with 49ers

The 49ers are looking at boosting some depth on their defensive line.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, edge rusher Austin Bryant is taking a free-agent visit with San Francisco.

A fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Bryant spent his first four seasons with the Lions. His most productive year was 2021, when he recorded 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and six QB hits in 14 games with five starts.

Bryant appeared in nine games in 2022, playing 208 defensive snaps and 46 special teams snaps.