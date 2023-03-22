 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  Brad Thomas
    ,
  Brad Thomas
    ,

van Gisbergen feeling 'buzz' ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Austin Bryant visiting with 49ers

  
Published March 22, 2023 05:02 AM
nbc_pft_javonhargrave_230317
March 17, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King look for reasons why the 49ers spent so much on Javon Hargrave’s four-year deal and explore what message that sends.

The 49ers are looking at boosting some depth on their defensive line.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, edge rusher Austin Bryant is taking a free-agent visit with San Francisco.

A fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Bryant spent his first four seasons with the Lions. His most productive year was 2021, when he recorded 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and six QB hits in 14 games with five starts.

Bryant appeared in nine games in 2022, playing 208 defensive snaps and 46 special teams snaps.