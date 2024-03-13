Austin Hooper headed to New England on a one-year deal

The Patriots have agreed with tight end Austin Hooper on a one-year deal.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports the deal has a base value of $3 million, with a maximum value of $4.25 million.

Hooper, 29, has a connection with first-year Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt from his two seasons playing for the Browns.

He spent 2022 in Tennessee and last season in Las Vegas.

Hooper, a two-time Pro Bowler, began his career as a third-round pick of the Falcons in 2016.

In his career, he has 364 catches for 3,702 yards and 25 touchdowns.