Avonte Maddox has no injury designation for Sunday
Published January 27, 2023 11:07 AM
It looks like cornerback Avonte Maddox will be back in the Eagles lineup for the NFC Championship Game.
Maddox was a full participant in practice on Friday and he has no injury designation for Sunday’s home game against the 49ers. Maddox missed the last three games with a toe injury, but participated in practice every day this week.
Maddox started eight of the nine games he played this season — he had a previous stint on injured reserve — and he had 43 tackles, a sack, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
No other Eagles received an injury designation either. Right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) was a full participant and linebacker T.J. Edwards (ankle) was limited on Friday.