 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Avonte Maddox in protective boot, out of practice for Eagles

  
Published February 3, 2023 09:19 AM
nbc_pft_draft_v2_230203
February 3, 2023 09:28 AM
From wanting to see Jalen Hurts' run game to expecting entertainment from Patrick Mahomes, Mike Florio and Peter King rattle off what they're most looking for out of Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles listed cornerback Avonte Maddox as out on their estimated practice reports Wednesday and Thursday and he’ll be getting the same designation after their actual practice on Friday.

Reporters at the open portion of practice shared photos of Maddox on the sideline with a protective boot on his left foot. Maddox missed three games with a toe injury before returning to play in the NFC Championship Game.

Left guard Landon Dickerson was also listed as out the last two days, but he is practicing with a brace on his right elbow Friday.

Unless someone gets hurt in practice, Maddox, Dickerson, and right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) will be the injured players of note for the Eagles to monitor in Arizona next week. Wednesday will bring their first practice and practice report ahead of their Super Bowl date with the Chiefs.