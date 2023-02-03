Avonte Maddox in protective boot, out of practice for Eagles

The Eagles listed cornerback Avonte Maddox as out on their estimated practice reports Wednesday and Thursday and he’ll be getting the same designation after their actual practice on Friday.

Reporters at the open portion of practice shared photos of Maddox on the sideline with a protective boot on his left foot. Maddox missed three games with a toe injury before returning to play in the NFC Championship Game.

Left guard Landon Dickerson was also listed as out the last two days, but he is practicing with a brace on his right elbow Friday.

Unless someone gets hurt in practice, Maddox, Dickerson, and right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) will be the injured players of note for the Eagles to monitor in Arizona next week. Wednesday will bring their first practice and practice report ahead of their Super Bowl date with the Chiefs.