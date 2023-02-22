 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Avonte Maddox recovering from surgery

  
Published February 22, 2023 02:09 AM
nbc_pft_sbconditions_230217
February 17, 2023 08:19 AM
Mike Florio gives credit to Howie Roseman and the Eagles for taking the high road in regards to the Super Bowl field conditions, but says Philadelphia "got screwed" all the same.

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was able to return to action for the team’s final two games, but the toe injury that caused him to miss time in January still required some more attention this week.

Maddox posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed with his left foot wrapped up following a surgical procedure. Maddox’s recovery timeline isn’t known, but the fact that he returned for the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl suggests that he’ll be able to get back on the field well ahead of next season.

Maddox also missed time with ankle and hamstring issues during the regular season and was limited to nine games as a result. He had 43 tackles, an interception, a sack, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in those appearances. He had 10 tackles and a tackle for loss in the postseason.

The Eagles have Maddox under contract for the next two seasons and they’ll be hoping he’s able to be on the field for more of those campaigns than he was in 2022.