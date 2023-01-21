 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

Azeez Ojulari active for Giants on Saturday night

  
Published January 21, 2023 02:00 PM
nbc_fnia_florioberryhit_230121
January 21, 2023 03:23 PM
Matthew Berry and Mike Florio rip through the biggest names ahead of the Giants-Eagles matchup, including DeVonta Smith and Richie James, as well as the latest coaching news involving those teams.

There was only one question mark on the health front heading into Saturday night’s game between the Giants and Eagles and the answer came with the release of the Giants’ inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff.

Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is going to play. Ojulari was listed as questionable to play due to the quad injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s win over the Vikings, but he avoided the inactive list in Philadelphia.

Cornerback Rodarius Williams, defensive back Zyon Gilbert, linebacker Micah McFadden, guard Wyatt Davis, guard Jack Anderson, wide receiver Makai Polk, and defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux are inactive.

The Eagles ruled cornerback Avonte Maddox out on Thursday with a toe injury. Quarterback Ian Book, running back Trey Sermon, safety Anthony Harris, linebacker Kyron Johnson, and offensive lineman Josh Sills are also inactive for Philadelphia.