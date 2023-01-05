 Skip navigation
Azeez Ojulari, Leonard Williams out of Giants practice

  
Published January 5, 2023 11:06 AM
January 5, 2023 12:48 PM
The Eagles have to win to ensure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Giants have reasons to "call off the dogs" and rest their starters. Can Philadelphia finish enter the postseason with a bounce back win?

The Giants have not laid out their full plans for playing starters on Sunday against the Eagles, but it seems unlikely they’ll be playing any starters they feel will benefit from extended rest before the Wild Card round.

A win, loss or tie leaves the Giants in the No. 6 seed in the NFC and Thursday’s injury report offers a few suggestions of who might not be in the mix this weekend.

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and defensive end Leonard Williams (neck) were both out of practice. Ojulari was questionable with the injury last weekend and only played seven snaps against the Colts, so he’d seem to qualify as a player who would benefit from that time off.

Center Jon Feliciano (back) was limited after being out of practice Wednesday and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) was limited for the second straight day. Jackson has not played since Week 11.